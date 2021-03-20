Jo Anne Hurt
Jo Anne Hurt passed away while staying at her San Francisco, California, home during the 2020 Christmas holidays.
She was born in Morganton North Carolina, on Oct. 30, 1940. Her family moved to Venice in 1948. She graduated from Venice High in 1958.
During her high school years, she excelled academically, receiving awards for her essays on citizenship from the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club and DAR. She was a member of the Venice Assembly of Rainbow Girls, following their guidelines of youth service and charity. She did voluntary work after school at the South Sarasota County Hospital.
After graduation, she attended Georgia State College for Women and Simmons College in Boston and took classes at MIT. Taking a temporary leave from college, she was accepted for a position in cancer research in the Laboratories of Tumor Transplantation at Children Hospital, Boston. Jo Anne returned to college and graduated from Simmons in 1965.
She enjoyed traveling, going to Europe in 1965 and Japan, China and Hong Kong in 1969. On her visit to the American West she liked the climate and varied culture of San Francisco so much she made it her second home, alternating her life between San Francisco and Venice.
While there she volunteered at the Commodore Stockton Early Education School in Chinatown, learning enough Mandarin to communicate with the children.
Jo Anne was an extremely knowledgeable person with a vast scope of interests that she pursued throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Edith R. Hurt; father, Joseph A. Hurt; and brothers Carlton J. Hurt, Jay C. Hurt and Bill Hurt.
She is survived by her niece, Mary H. McMullen; nephews Joseph W. Hurt and Randall C. Hurt; grandnieces Zoe Hurt, Alexis Hurt and Emily Philips; and grandnephews Carlton Hurt, Michael McMullen and Matthew McMullen.
Services: Services for Jo Anne will be held at Venice Farley Funeral Home, Venice, on Wednesday, March 31, at 11 a.m.
