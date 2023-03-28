Joan Ann Kent of Venice, FL, passed away on March 9, 2023, in Lakeland, FL. Joan was born on September 6, 1935, in Jersey City, New Jersey. She had a long, successful career as a stockbroker, living in New York, and relocating to South Florida where she spent the majority of her career in the finance industry prior to retiring in Venice, Florida.
Joan was known for her business acumen, commitment to health and wellness, and spending time with her children and beloved grandchildren. Joan enjoyed her daily swim, walking on the beach (always with adequate sun protection), listening to audiobooks, sparkling water, and dressing up for a night out on the town or any holiday celebration. She was a SilverSneakers instructor teaching fitness to seniors throughout her retirement.
Joan is survived by her sister Marion Antonicello; her son Christopher Kent and his wife Kimberly; her daughter Elizabeth Milstead and her husband Joseph; her granddaughter Nicole Loughlin and her husband Patrick; her grandson, Joseph (JP) Milstead II, her grandson Michael Costello, her granddaughter Taylor Kent, and her great-grandchildren, Fiona, Gabriella, Owen, and Declan. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Royston Kent, her father, Robert C Towers, her mother, Ann Gillespie Towers, and her brothers, Raymond Towers and Robert C. Towers Jr. The family requests that donations be made to the Venice YMCA in Joan's honor. The family extends their sincere condolences to all who knew and loved Joan.
