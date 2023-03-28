Joan Ann Kent of Venice, FL, passed away on March 9, 2023, in Lakeland, FL. Joan was born on September 6, 1935, in Jersey City, New Jersey. She had a long, successful career as a stockbroker, living in New York, and relocating to South Florida where she spent the majority of her career in the finance industry prior to retiring in Venice, Florida.

Joan was known for her business acumen, commitment to health and wellness, and spending time with her children and beloved grandchildren. Joan enjoyed her daily swim, walking on the beach (always with adequate sun protection), listening to audiobooks, sparkling water, and dressing up for a night out on the town or any holiday celebration. She was a SilverSneakers instructor teaching fitness to seniors throughout her retirement.


