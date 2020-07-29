Joan A. Thompson

Joan A. Thompson, born in 1944, passed away peacefully Friday, July 24, 2020, in Venice, Florida.

Formerly a resident of Burlington, Ontario, she moved to the United States with her husband in 1992. In retirement she enjoyed travel with friends and family, golf and constructing cookbooks.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; her two sons, Chris (Stacey) and Brock; and three grandchildren Nicholas (Mikaila), Rebecca and Gillian.

Services: Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.

Contributions: Donations may be made to: Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238.

