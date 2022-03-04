Joan Carol Altvater, 84, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, in Venice, Fla. She was born on May 31, 1937, in West Haven, Conn., to the late Graton H. and Harriett Clark Ortseifer. Along with her husband of 63 years, Robert H. Altvater, she is survived by her son Mark (Lynne)Altvater of New Hampshire, daughters Lisa Altvater (David)Mancini of South Carolina, and Jennifer Altvater (Erik)Harkey of North Carolina, and her brother G. ''Michael'' Ortseifer of Florida.
Joan graduated West Haven High School in 1955. Joan loved arts and crafts, gardening, and golf. She was a founding member of the West Shore Garden Club, member of the West Haven Junior Women's Club, the Orange Hills Women's Golf League, Homewood Acres Women's Golf League, and the Waterford Golf Club.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother of Aileen Mancini (Tyler)Peacock, Michael Mancini, Kristen Altvater (Joshua) Dawes, Michelle Altvater (Nicholas) Hall, Jessica Harkey, Mikayla Harkey and Megan Harkey and adoring great grandmother of Ryker and Elenora Dawes.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters Virginia (Ginger) Abate and Rosella (Rosey) Kelly.
Services will be held on a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Our Mother's House, 207 North Harbor Dr S, Venice, FL 34285.
