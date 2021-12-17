Joan Longo Strong

Joan Strong passed away peacefully at home with her daughters by her side on December 9, 2021.
Joan was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 21, 1937, to William J. and Helen S. Longo.
She attended Villa Angela High School and Ursuline College, both in Cleveland. In addition to raising her daughters, Joan had a diverse career. She directed the Lions' Club Eye Bank at the Medical College of Georgia for a number of years. The majority of her career was spent in commercial and residential design and sales. She was also actively involved in a wide range of hospital-related volunteer work in Augusta and Atlanta and devoted the last 19 years to Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
As all who knew her can attest, Joan's personal interests included cooking and entertaining family and friends. Known by her nieces and nephews as Aunt Sistie, she also loved decorating, sewing, reading, painting, needle pointing, gardening, and most especially, knitting. She never created the same afghan twice and enjoyed gifting them to family and friends. Joan courageously maintained her dignity and her wonderful sense of humor.
She is survived by her sister, Janette Bracken, and her brother, William Longo; her daughters, Beth Strong Taber, Cathleen Ann Strong, Jean Strong Frerich, and Leigh Ann Strong, as well as six cherished grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
All those who knew her relish the many stories of how thoroughly she enjoyed life.
At her request, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donations in her name may be made to the Georgia Eye Bank: Georgia Eye Bank, Inc. - 5605 Glenridge Drive NE - Atlanta, GA 30342/georgiaeyebank.org
Toale Brothers Funeral Home Ewing Chapel is handling to arrangements
