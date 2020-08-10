Joan Marie Mann
Joan Marie Mann, 88, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Venice, Florida.
Joan was born July 3, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan. She lived in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, until 1986, when she moved to Venice.
Joan loved her family, friends and church. She was generous in donating her time to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. She was president of the ECW, served on the altar guild and led the ushers for 15 years. She was active in tutoring children at Grove Terrace.
She grew up in Detroit and attended Cass Technical High School, where she excelled in music and playing the violin. She played on the radio and church recitals.
She was married to George T. Mann for 37 years and had three children. She lived in Venice for 34 years where she loved her home and her community.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George T. Mann; sister Barbara Arnold; mother, Agnes Johnson; father, James Lafarelle; and so many close friends.
She is survived by her sister Louise Shalda; her three children, Jim Mann (Jule), George Mann and Louise Lansing (Jim); four grandchildren, Jenny, Cheryl, Jeff and Amy; and her three great-grandchildren, Neela, Jay and Jack.
Services: A memorial service will be determined at a later date. Farley Funeral Home in Venice will be handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Venice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.