Joan Meras Kreuser Noone, 91, of Venice, Florida, died at home Tuesday, May 18, 2021, after a difficult illness.
She was born and raised in Bronxville, New York, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Skidmore College. Soon thereafter, Joan became a special education teacher, before marrying Roger Noone in 1952.
They were married 57 years and raised three children together in Stamford, Connecticut, and Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Joan is credited with starting the first recycling center in Chagrin Falls.
After the kids were grown and moved out, Joan and Roger moved to Middletown, Rhode Island. Joan started a business called “Joan of Art,” becoming a large distributor of arts and crafts to shops across New England.
After retiring to Venice, Joan enjoyed meeting new friends, playing golf and croquet. During her lifetime she was very active and enjoyed skiing, tennis, golf, sailing and playing bridge.
She was an exceptional mother and was loved by all who knew her.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Noone. She is survived by sons Geoffrey Noone of Flower Mound, Texas, and Cooper Noone of Needham, Massachusetts; daughter Jennifer Noone of Tehachapi, California; grandchildren Briana Beveridge of Tucson, Arizona, Leighton Noone of Rochester Mills, Pennsylvania, Alexander Noone of Venice, Eloise Noone of Needham, Massachusetts, and Owen Noone of Needham; great-grandchildren Jordan Ewer, John Ewer, Jocelyn Ewer, Joella Ewer, Jorgiana Beveridge, Brody Noone, Ariana Noone, Reuben Ramirez, Logan Ramirez, Penelope Noone and Jackson Noone; and many nieces and nephews.
Services: Friends are welcome to join her family to celebrate her life on Friday, May 28, from 3 to 6 p.m. at her home in Venice.
Contributions: Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association and Tidewell Hospice, Venice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.