Joan Murphy Potts
Joan Murphy Potts, age 87, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Darien, Connecticut, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
We hope that Joan will be remembered by her many friends and relatives for her kindness and the love she had for them. We hope that everyone who knew her will cherish the time she was able to share with them.
She offered her love to all, and her love will continue to fill our hearts. Please keep her in your prayers, and never forget her as a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She is survived by her daughter, Joni Potts Kovac; son-in-law, William Kovac III; grandson, Lucca James Kovac; and several nieces and nephews.
Joan’s remains will be laid to rest in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Springdale, Connecticut, with her husband, Thomas J. Potts, and son, Cpl. James F. Potts, U.S. Marine Corps. May she rest in peace. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel, is handling arrangements.
