JoAnn Yvonne (Haldeman) Marrs, age 86, of College Station, Texas, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Bryan, Texas.
Dale and JoAnn were residents of Venice, Florida, from 2000 to 2020.
JoAnn was born May 6, 1935 in Harvard, Illinois. A resident of the small community of Chemung, Illinois, JoAnn was the third of four children born to Margaret Kraemer and Edwin Haldeman. The only daughter, she grew up with her three brothers, Edwin Jr. (Denny), Jerry and Jess.
She has fond memories of her childhood, playing with friends and helping tend the family garden, and she had a knack for nurturing lifelong friendships.
JoAnn still kept in touch with her childhood and high school friends into her 80s, continuing to plan high school reunions even 60 years after graduation! She loved to host people in her home: family, friends, or neighbors just stopping by.
JoAnn developed a love for travel as a youngster during frequent family trips “out West” with her mother, father and three brothers.
In high school, JoAnn participated in many social clubs and organizations that supported her local community. She excelled on the cheerleading squad, and it was there that she would meet her future husband, Dale Marrs.
Dale and JoAnn married on March 3, 1956, at Fort Benning, Georgia, while Dale was enlisted in the U.S. Army. They raised three children to whom they passed on their love of travel through frequent family vacations across North America.
Residences over their 64 years of marriage stretched from California to Illinois to Texas to Florida.
An amazing hostess, JoAnn loved decorating for different occasions throughout the year, but July Fourth was by far her favorite holiday. She loved our country, dressing the house in American flags and wearing red, white and blue patriotic outfits.
JoAnn truly held a special place of honor in her heart for those who have sacrificed so much so that we may live in a free country, and she exemplified a life of “service before self.”
JoAnn loved her family dearly, and will always be remembered for her kindness, hospitality and faithfulness to friends, family, and loved ones. She will be missed dearly, but those whose lives she has touched can rest assured that she is now in the arms of the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, and her brother Edwin (Denny).
She is survived by her brothers Jerry and Jess; and her three children, Susan, David and Christopher.
