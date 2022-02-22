Joanne Lee Curnow

Joanne Lee (Howse) Curnow passed away peacefully on February 11, 2022 just a few days after her eighty-ninth birthday.
Born on February 6, 1933 in Port Huron, Michigan, Joanne was the only child of Ronald and Florence (McMillen) Howse. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Michigan State University in 1954 and later completed her Master’s Degree in Education at Wayne State University.
In 1954, she married her high school sweetheart, Gordon J. Curnow, marking the beginning of a true partnership and fifty-eight wonderful years together.
In that same year, Joanne began teaching Home Economics at Oakland Junior High School in East Detroit. She received several teaching awards and also sponsored the school newspaper. Later in her career, she taught at Youngstown State University but she always had a connection to junior high students.
After retirement, Joanne and Gordon divided their time between Venice, Florida and Traverse City, Michigan in a fairly successful attempt to avoid winter. In 2011, they moved to Boerne, Texas to be closer to their daughter and her family.
Joanne will be remembered for her strong faith, her involvement in her local church, her dedication to her family and her Michigan pride. She was an avid reader, enjoyed making and eating desserts, loved to travel and never missed the opportunity to send a card to her loved ones. From an early age, Joanne loved to dance and play the piano. When arthritis made these activities too difficult, she enjoyed listening to songs from the Big Band Era and tapping her toes.
Joanne is survived by her daughter Loralee (Rex) Sprunger of Boerne, two grandsons, Eric (Kelsey) Sprunger and Matthew (Abby) Sprunger and two grandchildren, Benjamin and Madeline, all of Houston. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Ann Hanton of Ann Arbor, Michigan, a brother-in-law, John (Nancy) Curnow of Rochester, Michigan, and several nieces and nephews that gave her through marriage the big family that she always wanted. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon, her brother-in-law, Doug Hanton, and her parents.
Her family would like to express our gratitude to the staff of Alamo Hospice and all of the people at Morningside Ministries who cared for Joanne during her eleven years in Boerne, especially the team in the 200 wing of Kendall House.
A memorial service for the family will be held in Michigan at a later time. Memorials may be made in Joanne’s honor to the youth program at the First United Methodist Church, 205 James St, Boerne, Texas.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the staff of Holt & Holt Funeral Home of Boerne. To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.holtfh.com.
