Joanne Mildred Williams

Joanne M. Williams (1935-2022) died peacefully in her sleep in Mims, Florida on April 12, 2022 after a long illness. She was 86 years old.
Born Joanne Reynolds in Brockton Massachusetts, she studied nursing at Massachusetts General Hospital. She moved to Florida in the 1960s and graduated from the University of Miami Nurse Practitioner program in 1973. In 1977, she moved to Marathon, Fla. There, she continued her healthcare practice and, with her husband, Henry Williams opened a successful drugstore called Shores Pharmacy. She enjoyed boating, scuba diving, and lobstering, and travelled widely including ski trips to Colorado and New Zealand. In 1994, she retired to Englewood. She continued her world travels in retirement, but also made time to spend with her grandchildren, whom she treasured.
Survived by sisters Audrey Busse of Sarasota, Fla., and Linda Adkins of Englewood, her sisters Barbara Heerman and Cindy Lomonica and her husband Henry Williams predeceased her. She is mourned by her three sons: Kevin Anthony, Arlington, Va.; Brian Anthony, Bradenton, Fla.; and Max Anthony, Mims, with whom she lived during her final months. She was beloved by her grandchildren Jordan, Morgan, Alex, Nick, and Connor, and admired by her daughters-in-law.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.