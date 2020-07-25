Joanne Naomi Fendt
Joanne Naomi Fendt, 80, of Venice, Florida, daughter of Marie and Henry Prall Jr., M.D., died Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Joanne was born in 1939, in Hoboken, New Jersey, and grew up in South Beach, Staten Island, New York. She was a graduate of New Dorp High School and Indiana University.
She worked as a media buyer in New York City before marrying her husband, Ronald E. Fendt (now deceased), and starting her family in Great Kills. She served as a Den Mother for Cub Scouts of America Pack 41.
In 1975, Joanne moved with her family to Manasota Key in Englewood, Florida, where she developed and operated Chadwick Cove Resort and Marina.
Joanne was a devoted wife and mother. She loved fishing, power boating, water skiing, shelling, tennis and trying her hand at Lady Luck.
Survivors include her beloved partner, Rudolph J. Krall; brother, Henry Edward “Hank” Prall III; and sons, Ronald E. “Chip” Fendt and Harry E. Fendt and their families.
Services: Due to the pandemic, no services will be held at this time.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Venice.
