Dennis Tyrone Jodouin
Dennis Tyrone Jodouin, 80, of Nokomis, Florida, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Born in Timmins, Ontario, Canada, Mr. Jodouin was a retired lieutenant with the Toledo, Ohio, Fire Department. Ty proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
After retiring from the fire department, Ty moved to Florida. He enjoyed scuba diving, playing trivia and writing trivia questions. He also wrote two books, “Rouge Planet“ and “A Distant Journey.”
Ty is survived by his loving wife, Helen; stepson, Brian McDaniel; stepdaughter, Genevieve (McDaniel) Czopek; and brother, Larry Jodouin (Darlene).
Services: Services are pending. Arrangements are by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.
Contributions: Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson’s Place, 5969 Cattleman Road, Sarasota, FL 34232; or Tidewell Hospice, 210 Wexford Blvd., Venice, FL 34293.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.