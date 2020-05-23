Dennis Tyrone Jodouin

Dennis Tyrone Jodouin, 80, of Nokomis, Florida, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Born in Timmins, Ontario, Canada, Mr. Jodouin was a retired lieutenant with the Toledo, Ohio, Fire Department. Ty proudly served in the U.S. Navy.

After retiring from the fire department, Ty moved to Florida. He enjoyed scuba diving, playing trivia and writing trivia questions. He also wrote two books, “Rouge Planet“ and “A Distant Journey.”

Ty is survived by his loving wife, Helen; stepson, Brian McDaniel; stepdaughter, Genevieve (McDaniel) Czopek; and brother, Larry Jodouin (Darlene).

Services: Services are pending. Arrangements are by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.

Contributions: Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson’s Place, 5969 Cattleman Road, Sarasota, FL 34232; or Tidewell Hospice, 210 Wexford Blvd., Venice, FL 34293.

