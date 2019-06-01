Joe W. Johnson
Joe W. Johnson died Friday, May 17, 2019, at the age of 93.
He was born Dec. 11, 1925, in Bessemer, Alabama, and came to this area in 1987. He was a World War II veteran and federal government employee for 37 years until his retirement in 1980.
Joe is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Gilda, and late sister Troy Alley.
Services: An Interment Service will be held Friday, June 7, at 12:15 p.m. in the Memorial Garden at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1301 Center Road, Venice, Florida.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Joe may be made to the South Sarasota County Habitat for Humanity.
