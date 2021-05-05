John B. Hutchison
John B. Hutchison, of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully Friday, April 16, 2021. He was born in Lima, Ohio, on Feb. 27, 1931.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Joan (Fundum) Hutchison; four sons, Steve Hutchison (Susannah) of Santa Monica, California, Craig Hutchison (Diane) of St. Petersburg, Florida, Scott Hutchison (Tammy) of Dade City, Florida, and Eron Hutchison (Robbin) of Parrish, Florida; 18 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Margaret-Ann Swords, Paul Hutchison and David Hutchison, all of Ohio.
John served four years in the U.S. Navy, graduated from Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio, and retired from the Marathon Oil Company after a 30-year career.
Services: Services for John will be held Monday, May 10, at First Baptist Church of Venice, in Venice. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the Memorial Service at 11 a.m.
Contributions: Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to First Baptist Church of Venice.
