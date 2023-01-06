John Bruce Deveny

John Bruce "Jack" Deveny, age 69, of Englewood, Florida, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Jack was born November 3, 1953 to James and Giovanna Deveny in Huntington, West Virginia.
He was called Jack, as was his Italian grandfather Gioacchino Pirozzolo of Naples, Italy, and Fairmont, West Virginia. He graduated from Our Lady of Fatima Elementary School, Beverly Hills Junior High School, Huntington East High School, and attended Marshall University, all in Huntington, West Virginia. Born and raised in Huntington, Jack moved to Englewood, Florida, in his twenties to join his family, who had relocated there. He worked in carpentry and construction businesses from Boca Grande to Sarasota for decades. For his last thirteen working years, Jack was the manager of 777 Services, his father's warehouse business in Englewood.
He is survived by his mother, Giovanna Deveny of Huntington, West Virginia, and siblings: Mary Alice Deveny of Englewood, Laura Deveny of Niceville, Florida, Joseph Deveny of St. Albans, West Virginia and Englewood, Mickey Deveny of San Francisco, Joan LaBadie of Englewood, and Brooks Deveny of Englewood.
Jack is preceded in death by his father, James E. "Jim" Deveny, (Englewood, Florida, and Huntington, West Virginia, age 90, 2020), and brothers, Christopher Gerard Deveny, (San Francisco, California age 34, 1993) and Paul Andrew Deveny, (Englewood, Florida, age 48, 2012.)
A celebration of Jack's life will be held at Manasota Beach with family and close friends. Please call Stickley Law at 941-474-5506 for service details.
