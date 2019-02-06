John C. Eberhardt
John C. Eberhardt, 87, passed away in Venice, Florida, on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.
He was born in Barberton, Ohio, to Joseph and Emma (née Drotos) Eberhardt and graduated from Kenmore High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force, and retired from Goodyear Aerospace after 32 years of service.
Being a devoted family man and a rock-solid model of selflessness, hard work and generosity will be his forever-lasting legacy to family and those that knew him.
Preceded in death by brothers Joseph, Gene and William, nephew Joseph and nieces Meghan and Betsy, he is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Lois; sons, Chip, Greg (Tina) and Tim (Jeannette); granddaughter Megan; sister, Helen (Bud) Sterner; sisters-in-law, Sheila, Joyce and Cathryn; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services: Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 West Turkeyfoot Lake Road (Route 619), Portage Lakes, Ohio. Interment will follow at Manchester Cemetery in New Franklin, Ohio. Family and friends will be received Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
