John Dwyer Meehan
John Dwyer Meehan, 81, of Casselberry, Florida, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Vitas Hospice, surrounded by family.
John was born in Newark, New Jersey, on April 10, 1938, to Catherine (Kate) Dwyer Meehan, a homemaker, and John Augustine Meehan, a police officer. He had been a longtime resident of Casselberry and Nokomis, Florida.
John was a 1955 graduate of St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark. He professed simple vows as a Benedictine Monk for Newark Abbey, then St. Mary’s Abbey, Newark. He was a 1960 graduate of St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota, with a B.A. in Philosophy.
He continued his education and priestly journey, attending and being ordained as a Roman Catholic priest in 1964 from St. Mary’s School of Theology in Morristown, New Jersey. He further continued his studies, attending Columbia University, attaining his M.A. in Voice and Conducting in 1968 while teaching theology and music at St. Benedict’s from 1964 to 1967. He was Inner City Coordinator for Newark Abbey and Associate Pastor at St Mary’s Abbey Church in Newark from 1969 to 1971.
After several years serving as a Benedictine Monk, John joined and was incardinated into the Diocese of Orlando, Florida, beginning in 1971. He served at St. Charles Cathedral, Orlando, until 1976.
He decided to return to school and attain his J.D. in 1980 from Nova University Center for the Study of Law in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. John owned his own law practice in Orlando for over 25 years, handling cases in Family Law, Criminal Defense, DUI and DWI, Estate Planning, General Trial Practice, civil and criminal practice at the federal and state level; juvenile dependency; corporate and business law; and administrative hearings.
He had several professional affiliations, including the Florida Bar Association, American Bar Association, Orange County Bar Association, Central Florida Criminal Defense Attorneys Association, Florida Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys, National Association of Social Workers, American Association of Marriage and Family Therapists, Academy of Certified Social Workers, Board Certified Diplomat in Clinical Social Work and the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapists.
John enjoyed traveling, whether it be the Caribbean Islands, Mexico, Costa Rica, South America, Europe or across the United States to visit his family members and numerous friends.
He loved to be in New York City, where he enjoyed many Broadway shows and wandered the streets, taking in the sights and enjoying the people.
While spending time in Nokomis, he loved walking the beach and swimming in the Gulf waters.
John will be remembered for his love of family and friends, his sense of humor and his raucous laugh. He had a way of making every individual he spoke with feel important and always had their best interest in mind.
He is survived by his cousins, James Meehan; Nora and Ron Gottschlich; Bill and Denise Meehan; Michael and Beth Meehan; Margaret (Meg) Taylor (deceased); her husband, John Taylor; Florence Patricia Matis (deceased); her husband, John W. Matis, and children, Valerie, Theresa and Steven; and Eileen Lewis and family.
He also leaves behind his cousins’ children, Sarah, Tommy, Megan, Kimberly, Colin, Connor, Kathleen, Oliver and Julia Grace; as well as a host of other family and close friends.
Services: Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Banfield Funeral Home, 420 West State Road 434, Winter Springs, Florida. Visitation will continue the next morning, Friday, June 28, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at St. Stephens Catholic Community, 575 Tuskawilla Road, Winter Springs, with a Mass of Christian Burial offered at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit: BanfieldFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: At the request of the family, no flowers are to be sent. In memory of John, please consider contributions to the Benedictine Monks of Newark Abbey and/or the education community of St. Benedict’s Prep School, 520 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Newark NJ 07102 (973-792-5744 or SBP.org) in recognition of Dr. Glenn Cassidy and in honor of Abbott Martin J. Burne.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.