John Edward Fedako

John was born in Buck Run, PA, graduated from Cass Township High and Penn State University, did graduate work at the University of Pittsburgh, and served as a staff sergeant in the United State Air Force. During his career, John was involved with computer systems in Pittsburgh. He started at Gulf Oil Research, where he met his wife, retiring from Allegheny Ludlum Steel Company. John and Georgie Ann moved to Sarasota from Allison Park, PA in 1994, lived 22 years in Nokomis and moved to Venice in 2017. In Pittsburgh, he was active as a volunteer with YMCA and AA Swimming. In Florida, he was employed by Calusa Lakes Golf Club as a starter and volunteered for 17 years at Venice Hospital.
John was an avid wood worker, making furniture, carving, and creating whimsical pieces. He enjoyed submitting letters to the editor to the Wall Street Journal and the Sarasota Herald Tribune, plus writing books that are available on Amazon. He enjoyed participating in local running races and traveling to many parts of the world with his wife and family.
Survivors include wife, Georgie Ann, daughter Dr. Catherine (Dr. Wellington Chen) of Sarasota, son James (Shelly) of Sunbury, OH, and 9 grandchildren (Nick and Caroline Cassidy; Smith, Hannah, Masie, Payton, Eaton, Fielding, and Becker Fedako). He is also survived by one sister, Theresa Murray of New Philadelphia, PA, and two brothers, Edward of North Ridgeville, OH, and Carl of Bloomsburg, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas Fedako and Katherine Postick Fedako, and 5 sisters and 2 brothers.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salvation Army or Tidewell Hospice Sarasota.
