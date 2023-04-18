John Edward Fedako

March 22, 1932 - April 17, 2023

John was born in Buck Run, PA, graduated from Cass Township High and Penn State University, did graduate work at the University of Pittsburgh, and served as a staff sergeant in the United State Air Force. During his career, John was involved with computer systems in Pittsburgh. He started at Gulf Oil Research, where he met his wife, retiring from Allegheny Ludlum Steel Company. John and Georgie Ann moved to Sarasota from Allison Park, PA in 1994, lived 22 years in Nokomis and moved to Venice in 2017. In Pittsburgh, he was active as a volunteer with YMCA and AA Swimming. In Florida, he was employed by Calusa Lakes Golf Club as a starter and volunteered for 17 years at Venice Hospital.


   
Load entries