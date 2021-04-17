John Francis O’Toole
John Francis O’Toole, age 95, of Venice, Florida, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
He was born July 4, 1925, in Yonkers, New York and attended Groton High School. While in school he was an offensive end on the football team and played basketball, among other athletic and academic accomplishments.
After graduating from Groton he joined the Navy in World War II and served as a hospital corpsman in Key West. He returned home after four years and married his first wife, Ann Carroll Ronan, also of Yonkers.
At this time they moved to Richmond, Virginia, where he graduated from The Richmond Professional Institute of William and Mary and received a B.S. degree in physical therapy from the Medical College of Virginia.
His career was spent in physical therapy. He was the director of Physical Therapy at the Bronx V.A. Medical Center in New York City, and in Venice, Florida, he worked for Venice Home Health Care and other home health care organizations.
He met his second wife, Treva Moon, while working for a home health care organization in Venice. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Venice.
Survivors include his wife, Treva; daughters Mary E. Musso and Lucy O’Toole Kilbridge; stepdaughter Lisa Castronovo; sons John O’Toole and Richard O’Toole; stepson Douglas Moon; sister Grace Willison; and 11 grandchildren.
Services: The National Cremation Society is in charge of cremation, with his ashes to be buried in the Garden of Resurrection at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Sacred Grounds. A private service is planned.
Contributions: Memorial donations may be made to a favorite charity.
