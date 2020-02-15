On Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, God called home another angel, John G. Stone Jr., age 57.
John was the owner of Stone Financial Group and branch manager for American National Mortgage Company. He took pride in his company and helping many people get into homes while working with many local Realtors.
John was a Mason, a member of Sertoma in Venice and a friend of Bill W. He was a leader, mentor and great influence on all the lives he touched, not only in Englewood, Florida, but in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, as well.
John was a loving, kind, honest, hard-working man, and quite the character. He loved music, sports, sunsets and long days at Stump Pass Beach with family and friends.
One of the many things that will be missed about him is his departing quote, “Be good to yourself.”
John leaves behind two children, Toni and John III; his grandson, Austin; and many others who have loved him dearly. He was predeceased by his mom, Edna, and his dad, John Sr.
Services: A service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 265 Pine St., Englewood, Florida; 941-475-9211. There will be also be a service held in Maryland at a later date.
Contributions: Donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice in Englewood or Englewood Masonic Lodge.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.