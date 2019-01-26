John Howard Pemberton
John Howard Pemberton, age 69, died Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at Pinebrook Center in Venice, Florida.
John was in the presence of family when he passed. He had suffered from ALS, which was diagnosed in 2017.
John was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on April 7, 1949, the son of Howard and Pauline Pemberton. He graduated from Gull Lake High School and attended Western Michigan University.
John started his working career first as the proprietor of a gas station in Urbandale, Michigan. Later, when he moved to Colorado, he opened another full-service expanded one in Evergreen, Colorado.
When he moved back to Michigan he also worked as a manufacturer’s representative in both the automotive field and in the lighting industry.
John had a passion for the water and boats that stimulated a move to Florida in 1992. He continued working in the automotive industry and became service manager of the Venice Nissan dealership. When that dealership changed hands, he became the service writer for Venice Car Care, a handicapped-van dealership.
In 2000, John married Susan. John and Susan would spend many years living on a spacious yacht in Venice and spent much time involved in cruising clubs and the Venice Yacht Club where John served as vice commodore.
John was a great teacher of people new to the boating scene, and they learned the dos and do-nots well. Those he taught are grateful he willingly imparted his wisdom and skill to them. Susan and John thoroughly enjoy the boating and cruising the waters of the state of Florida.
Susan survives John and resides at Pinebrook Center. John’s son (from a previous marriage to Kathy Muszynski) is Jay Pemberton (Heidi), who survives and lives in Kalamazoo. Linda Shierlaw, John’s sister, also survives and resides in Hickory Corners, Michigan. Susan’s son, Matt, resides in Florida and was John’s stepson.
John was preceded in death by two other sisters and his parents. John is also survived by a niece and nephew and their children.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please make a donation to your favorite charity in honor of John.
