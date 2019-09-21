John J. Heg
John J. Heg, 86, of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Heg of Venice; and his brother, George Heg of Hobe Sound, Florida.
Services: No calling or viewing hours will be held. John will be laid to rest in Jordan Cemetery, 240 Boston Post Road, Waterford, Connecticut. To send condolences visit: FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: To honor John’s life and memory, donations may be made in his name to Tidewell Hospice House, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238.
