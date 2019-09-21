Heg

Heg

 Tara Spalding

John J. Heg

John J. Heg, 86, of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Heg of Venice; and his brother, George Heg of Hobe Sound, Florida.

Services: No calling or viewing hours will be held. John will be laid to rest in Jordan Cemetery, 240 Boston Post Road, Waterford, Connecticut. To send condolences visit: FarleyFuneralHome.com.

Contributions: To honor John’s life and memory, donations may be made in his name to Tidewell Hospice House, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238.

