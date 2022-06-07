John J. Hunt, 92, died peacefully on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
John lived in Venice since 1993 with the love of his life, his wife, Gerri, since 1993. John was born in New York, graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School, enlisted in the United States Army and was sent to La Rochelle, France. Gerri joined him in France where they were married and stationed for several years before coming home to New York. John and Gerri were married for 69 years. John graduated from Iona College in 1957 with a Bachelor's Degree in History and a minor in Philosophy.
John began a long and successful career as a Life insurance Agent and a Charter Life Underwriter. His career with vast promotions took Gerri and his growing family from New York to New Jersey, Minnesota, Ohio, and finally, retirement in Florida. John enjoyed reading, cruising and traveling the world as well as cherished time with his family. John was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church serving as lector, Eucharistic Minister, and choir member.
John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gerri. He is survived by his seven children, ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, sister, sister-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial mass of John's life on June 15, 2022, 10 a.m., at our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Venice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in John's name.
