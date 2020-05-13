John “Jack” Denike
John “Jack” Denike, May 6, 2020
John “Jack” Denike was born July 25, 1921, in Albany, New York, and lived in Peekskill, New York.
Jack trained at Elmira Aviation Ground School in Elmira. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the Philippines.
Jack was an account executive with Alexander and Alexander in Elmira. Jack retired in 1984 and moved to Englewood, Florida.
Jack was a 74-year lifetime member of the American Legion, the Lion’s Club and Watkin’s Glen Yacht Club.
He was predeceased by Marian, his wife of 73 years, and son, Navy Senior Chief (ret.) Roger Denike.
He is survived by daughter JoAnn Carnes, Venice, and son William Denike (Mary), Elmira; granddaughter Amy Carnes, Lunenburg, Massachusetts; grandson Stephen Carnes (Stacy), Louisville, Kentucky; and granddaughter Sarah Denike; and great-granddaughters Savannah Carnes and Sydney Carnes.
Services: Private services will be held at a later date.
