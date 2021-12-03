Jack Simermeyer, 93, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, November 14, 2021, after a brief illness.
Jack was born in the Bronx and attended both Fordham Prep and Fordham University.
Jack was proud to have served his country in the Army as a Reserve Commissioned Officer, as a Major in the Transportation Corps.
He later began his career in New Jersey, and worked for Marine Colloids in the seaweed industry, while earning an MBA from New York University.
Jack married the love of his life, Elizabeth Tietjen in 1960 and four years later they had their daughter, Beth.
Jack went on to work for Marine Colloids (later FMC) for 40 years, moving the family to the Rockland, Maine global headquarters and settling in Camden in 1972. He loved his work, serving in a variety of roles including VP of Finance and operations and treasurer. In his roles, Jack traveled the world in pursuit of seaweed.
Always a man of great faith, and a devout Catholic throughout his life, Jack was also deeply dedicated to his family. He was a devoted son and brother, and then a loving husband, and father. But quite possibly his most cherished role was that of "Grandjack" to his three beloved grandchildren, Jack, Caroline, and Liam, whom he was very proud of and with whom he always enjoyed spending time.
Jack had a deep love of recreation, and most of all he loved watching and discussing all sports. Jack and his life loved to travel and were known to be fantastic dancers.
In retirement, he was particularly passionate about organizing the water aerobics program at his condo and singing in the funeral choir at his church in Florida.
After Jack retired, he and his wife Beth enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Venice, Fla., and summers in Camden, Maine on Lake Megunticook. When she suffered from Alzheimer's, he took care of her with great tenderness until her death in 2009. Jack spent his last 5 years living with his daughter and her family in Minnesota.
Jack's strong work ethic, deep faith, kindness, sense of humor, and passion for a variety of topics but most importantly his ability to connect with people, even or especially those quite different from him are qualities that are already greatly missed and that his family hopes to carry on.
Jack was predeceased by his parents Katherine (Keefe) and Arthur Simermeyer, his dear wife Elizabeth (Tietjen) Simermeyer, his brother and sister-in-law Art and Marie Simermeyer, and an infant daughter, Mary. He is survived by his beloved daughter Beth, and his dear grandchildren Jack, Caroline, and Liam Simermeyer, all of Eden Prairie, Minn., as well as many close nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
A funeral mass is planned at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, Florida on January 13th, 2022 at 10:00 AM.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.