John M. Cianci
John M. “Jay” Cianci, 76, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Loudonville , New York, died Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, after a short and unexpected battle with a rare thyroid cancer.
Jay was born Jan. 6, 1942, to Grace and John Cianci in New Britain, Connecticut. He graduated from the University of Connecticut with an M.S. degree in Marine Fisheries Ecology.
Jay met his best friend, Karen, in high school and they were married on May 8, 1965. He began his career on the faculty of Sacred Heart University. Subsequent employment was with environmental contractors in New York, and he ultimately spent 27 years with the New York State Deptartment of Environmental Conservation.
His primary focus in life was his family. He leaves behind his wife; daughter Jennifer of Burlington, Vermont (Tom Gorman); son Michael of Prague, Czech Republic (Helena); and grandchildren Brenna and Conner Gorman and Caroline and Christine Cianci.
The family enjoyed sports and many outdoor activities, being able to take advantage of the gorgeous lakes and mountains in upstate New York.
Jay was passionate about music. He belonged to numerous music groups in New York and Florida, most recently singing with the Venice Chorale and Encore.
In addition, he was active in the Venice Newcomers Club and alumni organization.
After retirement to Florida in 2004 there were more opportunities to travel, which both Karen and Jay enjoyed. He was even able to find time for a game or two of golf a week.
Thank you, Lord, for the wonderful opportunities given.
Services: A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Epiphany Cathedral, Venice, at 10 am Friday, Jan. 11.
Contributions: Donations may be made to Thyroid Cancer Foundation at: ThyroidCancerFoundation.org.
