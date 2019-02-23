John Maurice Kennedy
John Maurice Kennedy, 53, of Venice, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
He was born in Sarasota, Florida, on Nov. 18, 1965.
A Venice native, he was the son of Orville Kennedy and Wanda (Holder) Kennedy-Snook and a graduate of Union County High School in Blairsville, Georgia. A licensed master plumber, John was the owner of Citrus Plumbing of Venice Inc.
John was a native Floridian with deep ties to the Venice community. He loved the outdoors, whether it was boating on the Gulf of Mexico or playing a round of golf with friends. He was a longtime fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a sports car enthusiast.
John was a kind and wonderful man, always willing to lend a hand to a neighbor or a friend.
He is survived by his three beloved children, Kelli, Marcus and Isabella, whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his mother, Wanda Kennedy-Snook; his siblings, James (Lisa), Robert, Daniel (Heather) and Sandra; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Orville Kennedy.
Services: A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for the week of Feb. 25. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John’s life. Farley Funeral Home, Venice, is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting: FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.