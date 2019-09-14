John McNeill Lane

May 21, 1935-Sept. 8, 2019

John McNeill Lane, 84, of Venice, Florida, went to his heavenly home Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

John was born and raised in Orlando, Florida. He attended the University of Florida and obtained his engineering degree. He worked for various utility companies throughout Florida and Georgia. John ended his career with the City of Venice, where he was employed for 23 years.

John was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing. He played semi-pro football until the age of 38 with the East Coast Missiles and Orlando Panthers.

John was preceded in death by his father, John Temple Lane; mother, Mildred Lavin; stepfather, Ellis Lavin; and sister Anne Lane Alford.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rosemary Lane; and children Terry Ervin, Mark Moore, John Lane, Johanna McGinsie and Chris Lane. He was grandfather to 10; great-grandfather to one; and uncle to two nieces and one nephew.

Services: John will be cremated, with a memorial service at a later date.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nate’s Honor Sanctuary of Bradenton, Florida.

