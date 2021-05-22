John P. Busse, age 102, of Venice, Florida, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021.
He was born in South Bend, Indiana, on June 26, 1918, to Stanley and Dorothy Busse. He served in the U.S. Army in the 16th Armored Division, technical sergeant fifth grade. He was also in the 23rd Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron, Troop B, under Gen. Truscott.
He earned the American Theater Ribbon, EAME Theater Ribbon with one bronze star and good conduct and World War II victory medals.
John worked for South Bend Lathe Inc. for 47 years and retired as a production and inventory control manager. John moved to Venice from Goldsboro, North Carolina, in 2011.
He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 8118 and a member of American Legion Post 159. He also earned a Knighthood Degree with the Knights of Columbus and was active in the Goldsboro Council 5487 and Venice Council 7052.
Surviving family members include his sons, James P. Busse and his wife, Nidza, and Charles F. Busse; grandchildren, James J., Bryan C., Jonathan and Whitney; and great-grandchildren Brinda, Mason Grace and Forrest.
John was preceded in death by his first wife, Josephine Ann Busse, and second wife, Rita Kirshner Busse. Additionally, he was predeceased by sisters Genevieve White and Margaret Fletcher; daughter-in-law Mary Busse; and parents, Stanley and Dorothy Busse.
Services: Interment will be at Highland Cemetery in South Bend at a later date. To share a memory of John or to send a condolence to the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
