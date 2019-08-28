John R. Sullivan
John R. Sullivan, 92, of Venice, Florida, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, while visiting his daughter in Wisconsin.
He was born in 1927 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
He graduated from Fond du Lac High School in 1945, then served in the Army Air Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was a longtime resident of Mequon, Wisconsin.
He moved to Venice in 1992 and served until recently with Meals on Wheels, the Turtle Watch Program and his condo association. He was a member of Epiphany Cathedral and loved his family and many friends, dancing and music, and he rarely missed a sunset.
Survivors include six children, Sheila (Jack) Urban, Susan (David) Van de Loo, Bridget (Mike) Sullivan Mermel, Nora (Art Golab) Sullivan, John Jr. (Mary) and Robert (Kristina); 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Mary and Susan; and his wife of 49½ years, Nancy.
Services: Visitation will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel, 140 E. Venice Ave., Venice. A Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at Epiphany Cathedral. Interment will be in Venice Memorial Gardens.
Contributions: Memorial donations may be made to Epiphany School Foundation, 310 Sarasota St., Venice FL 34285; or to a favorite charity.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.