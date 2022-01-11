John R Taylor

John (Jack) Robert Taylor, husband, father, and grandfather peacefully went to be with God on Saturday, January 1, 2022. John was loved by his family and friends.
John was born on September 17, 1935, in Washington, D.C. to the late John A. Taylor and Florence Faye (Lange)Taylor.
John graduated from Oxon Hill High School, Oxon Hill, Md., in 1952. He became a master brick and stonemason at a young age. He served our country in the Army National Guard in Washington D.C. from 1952 to 1961. John achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class in the 115th Evacuation Hospital, the first MASH unit. John graduated from the U of MD on January 31, 1962, with a BS from the College of Business and Public Administration.
John is survived by his wife, Phyllis A. Taylor of 61 years; his two sons Clayton W. Taylor (Pamela) and Robert P. Taylor (Carolyn); four grandsons James P., Stephen G., William B., and Thomas C. Taylor.; two brothers Charles E. Tighe, II and James A. Taylor; three sisters Grace I. Briner, Faye M. Taylor and Joyce A. Brennan; numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews and three first cousins.
Arrangements have been made through FARLEY FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 265 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, FL 34285, Phone #: 941-488-2291. Web site: FarleyFuneralHome.com. Select: OBITUARIES, Scroll down to: John Taylor, Date of Death: January 1, 2022. You can share pictures, memories, etc.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Nokomis, FL, on a later date for friends and family.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice in your area or Diabetes Action.org
