John Richard Post

John Richard Post, 93, of Venice, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

He was born Dec. 27, 1927, in Crestline, Ohio, to Paul and Ruth (Strauch) Post. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Allene (Caudill) Post.

Services: A memorial service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, Venice, on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 400 E. Field Ave., Venice, FL 34285; or the charity of your choice.
