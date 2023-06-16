John has returned to the stardust from whence he came. John was born on July 24, 1930, in Waterbury, Connecticut, and died on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in St. Augustine, Florida.
He grew up in Bayside, Long Island; graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School in 1947; and graduated from Queens College in 1952. While at Queens College, John met and fell in love with Ruth, the light of his life for over 60 years. After college, John was drafted into the Army, spending most of his two years protecting New York City from North Korean bombers. John and his family moved to Bowie, Maryland, in 1963 where he worked in the Pentagon for 24 years, the last 12 in a small management office in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Upon retirement, he settled in Annapolis and later in Venice, Florida. John and Ruth moved to St. Augustine in 2016 to be near their daughter, Susan. John and Ruth loved to travel and were fortunate to see most of the United States, parts of Canada; and they visited Europe, South America, Asia, and spent time in Aruba every winter for many years. Together John and Ruth walked on the Great Wall of China and snorkeled in Tahiti. John was a big sports fan and had season tickets to the Washington Redskins and the Washington Capitals games. He played tennis, enjoyed bridge, and dabbled in photography, building himself a dark room in his home in Annapolis. John was a voracious reader and a lifelong student of history. John loved his dogs and learned how to train them and also how to train people to train their dogs.
