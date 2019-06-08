John Roche
John Roche was born March 18, 1952, in Newport, Rhode Island, and passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
He is survived by Amy, his wife of 381/2 years; two sons, John “Jay” Roche IV of Sarasota, Florida, and Anthony “Tony” Roche (Jessica) of Edina, Minnesota; one granddaughter, Samantha Rene Roche; mother-in-law Ruth Kornblatt; sisters Lorraine Hjelm and Kathleen Mills (Roche, Jack); brother Edward Roche; five nieces; two nephews; and lifelong friends John Middleton, Bill Horton and Bruce Meents.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Hedy Roche, and sister Jane Pruitt.
John began his career with the park service in 1975 as a Park Ranger at Fort Clinch and retired 36 years later as Park Manager at Oscar Scherer State Park.
He had a real passion and dedication for restoring and preserving the environment and spent his life celebrating and appreciating nature. He managed to do this while overcoming great physical odds while also maintaining his good sense of humor and positive outlook on life.
John was known to generously share his time, talents and resources with others. He was known to have a quick wit — some may call him a master of puns; keen intelligence; independent spirit; and radiating unconditional love.
He had endless passions including fishing, cooking and gardening. He was a whiz in the kitchen, serving up his fresh catch of the day in exciting ways. He could grow anything but most notably he had a vast array of orchids. He lived an exciting and interesting life.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 8, at the Oscar Scherer State Park Nature Center, Osprey, Florida, from 2 to 5 p.m. Please come and share your memories of John.
