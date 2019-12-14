John Stewart Finn, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Waterbury and Thomaston, Connecticut, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at his Venice home after a long illness.
He was blessed to be surrounded by his devoted family during the last weeks of his journey.
Born Jan. 26, 1949, the son of William A. Finn and Ruth O’Connor Finn, John was raised in Waterbury and attended local schools.
A former employee of the State of Connecticut Department of Developmental Services, John also worked for many years in his father’s manufacturing company, CFD Engineering Co. in Prospect, Connecticut.
John was a shaman and a practitioner of rebirthing and reiki, having studied with Robert Mandell and Arnie Rantzen. He traveled to Greece, Costa Rica, Hawaii and a dozen other countries around the world in pursuit of these studies and his desire to bring inner healing to himself and others.
John was a friend of Bill W’s for over 30 years and helped numerous people along their journey. His life was an illustration of resilience for many and the optimism that can come from evolving as an individual while here on earth.
John lived life to the fullest. Always one of the most lively in the room, he could be colorful and charismatic with a quick wit.
In his years in Florida, he loved to go to the beach, watch the dolphins at sunset, drive his motorcycle or Corvette, fish with his cousin and enjoy life with everyone around him.
John is survived by his two sons, David Finn of Newtown, Connecticut, and Steven Finn of Southbury, Connecticut; his grandson, Connor Finn, of Biloxi, Mississippi; and his former wife and mother of his children, Christine D’eramo of Fort Myers, Florida. He is also survived by his siblings, Rosalind (Dennis) Diemand of Venice, Ruth Gray of Prospect and William A. (Debby) Finn of Wolcott, Connecticut; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thank-you goes to his niece, Erin Mulligan, of Venice, who provided John with wonderful support during his illness.
Services: Burial will be held in Venice at the convenience of the family.
Contributions: Memorial donations may be made in his honor to Staywell Health Center, 80 Phoenix Ave., Waterbury CT 06702.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.