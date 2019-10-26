John Stuart “Stu” Crompton
John Stuart “Stu” Crompton, 92, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Village On The Isle after a long illness.
Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, Stu graduated from New Bedford High School and attended Bryant University, the University of Chicago and AT&T schools for Communication Engineering. As a licensed professional engineer, he was employed by AT&T for 35 years.
Stuart served in the United States Navy in the South Pacific arena during World War II just prior to the Japanese surrender.
Stu was married to Eunice Manchester Crompton for 64 years until her passing in 2012. Together they had two children: Nancy and a son, Jack, who passed away in 2012.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; his daughter, Nancy Whittemore (Edward); and his brother Robert (Denise) of Nashua, New Hampshire; as well as seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Stuart was a member of several country clubs where he was an officer and avid golfer and tennis player. He enjoyed playing bridge, reading historical novels, playing the organ and rooting for the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.
He was also active in Rotary, Kiwanis, the Masons and the Shriners, and served as a volunteer firefighter.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at Village On The Isle Saturday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m. Interment will be in July at the family plot in Massachusetts.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Village On The Isle Health Center, 902 South Tamiami Trail, Venice FL 34285.
