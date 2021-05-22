Jon A. Castle, 83, of Nokomis, Florida, and Jamestown, New York, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021.
The oldest of twins, he and his brother, Don, were born in Waverly, New York, on Jan. 15, 1938, to Don and Anna Francis Castle. He attended Manlius Military School and graduated from Mount Union College with a business degree.
He and his brother Don then bought Anderson Screw Products from their father and continued to run it until his retirement in 2010.
A conscientious businessman, he was always happy at work and at play. An avid golfer, he played at Calusa Lakes Golf Club and Moon Brook C.C. in Jamestown. He loved creating a large garden and giving it all away.
He and his wife, Jean, moved to Nokomis in 2004 to enjoy semi-retirement. Married in 1973, they enjoyed life together for 48 years. Besides golf, dinner parties and road trips with friends, they found cruising to be a wonderful way to see the world.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Jamestown and a former member of the session. He served on the boards of Chase Lincoln First, Moon Brook C.C. and Lutheran Social Services.
He was a life member of Mount Moriah Lodge No. 145 of Jamestown. He was passionate about giving back to his communities.
He will be remembered for his love and devotion to his family, friends and communities. He had a positive spirit, intense loyalty and zest for life and he possessed a huge heart that will be missed by all.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean; his son J. William of Atlanta, Georgia, and granddaughter Kate; son Christopher and granddaughter Sophia; his twin brother Don (Sandy) of Jamestown; and brother-in-law James (Linda) Kosthorst of Jamestown and Rotonda, Florida.
He was a beloved uncle to Jamie (Paul) Gustafson, Shannon (Peter) Morgante, Vanessa (Jason) Baldwin, Steven (Karen) Castle, Jeffrey (Mary) Castle and Cheryl Sobieralski, along with many loving great-nieces.
Services: A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date in Jamestown. Services are under the care of Farley Funeral Homes, Venice, Florida. Online condolences can be made at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider making a donation in Jon’s honor to either Tidewell Hospice of Venice, Florida; First Presbyterian Church, 509 Prendergast Ave., Jamestown, NY 14701; or Lutheran Social Services, 715 Falconer St., Jamestown, NY.
