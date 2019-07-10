Joseph Anthony Rizzo

Joseph Anthony Rizzo, 89, of Venice, Florida, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Joseph was born Nov. 14, 1929, in Union City, New Jersey, where he was also raised.

Joseph married Joan Loesner on Dec. 1, 1951. He is survived by sons Joseph of New Jersey; William and his wife, Stacey, of New York; her daughter, Rebecca Worthington, and her son, Justice; and grandchildren Joy Rizzo and Jay Rizzo, his wife, Maryann, and great-grandsons Cosmo, Carmine and Capriccio.

He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Charles Loesner, and sister-in-law, Marie Loesner.

Services: A Mass will be held Tuesday, July 9, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 425 South Tamiami Trail, Osprey, Florida. Farley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

