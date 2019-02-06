Joseph Colado
Joseph “Joe” Colado, 82, a resident of Venice, Florida, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.
Born in Havana, Cuba, he was the son of Joaquin and Blanca (Irmia) Colado.
Joe was a former resident of Bensenville, Illinois, and was a plant manager at Symons Corp. for 25 years.
He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and with Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.
Surviving are his wife, Lilian; daughter, Pam (Mike) Real of Aurora, Illinois; son, David (Bridget) Colado of Aurora; and grandchildren, Landon, Lily and Olivia.
Services: A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota St, Venice. To send condolences, visit: FarleyFuneralHome.com.
