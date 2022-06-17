On June 13, 2022, Joseph "Joe" Dogoli left this beautiful world at age 89.
Joe was born on September 29th, 1932 in Magnolia, Ohio to Mary and Joseph Dogoli, who had recently emigrated from Italy. He was the youngest of fourteen sisters and brothers. He graduated from Kent State University, and during that time served as the President of the Alpha Tao Omega fraternity.
Joe relocated to the Buffalo area with his first wife Sally Gundry Harner to begin his restaurant management career. He built and operated The Pellamwood House, a successful banquet facility, restaurant, and catering business. Joe then moved to Venice, Fla., where he employed his talents in real estate development. While in Venice, Joe met and married his loving partner of almost three decades, Jo Gilbert Dogoli.
Joe was a Renaissance man. He cooked amazing meals for his family and friends. He took up piano and painting in his sixties, and continued painting for the rest of his life. He always had the most beautiful flower gardens, and often could be spotted talking to (and naming) his olive trees. He loved "bumming" around Europe, most especially Italy.
Joe is survived by his family: Jo Dogoli, Stephanie & Jim Kroepfl, Marcy & Jim Mundo, Savannah & Michal Martin, Joseph Dogoli, Linda Martell & Jane Boone, the Airaghis (Lynne, Mark, Josh & Kayla), the Emersons (Lisa, Scott, Garrett & Hanna), and David & Kyle Gilbert. He is now resuming wonderous adventures with his late son, Mark Dogoli, M.D.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, please donate to the Parkinson's disease non-profit of your choice.
Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
