Joseph E. Huth of Colonie, N.Y., and Venice, Fla., died on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the age of 91.
He was the son of Joseph C. and Sigrid Werner Huth. He graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School, Yonkers, N.Y., then attended the College of Agriculture at Cornell University, where he received the BS Degree in Agriculture in 1953. After two years in the Army, Joe became an Assistant County Agricultural Agent in Albany County. From 1964-1965 he attended Michigan State University where he earned a MS Degree in Horticulture. He retired from Cornell Cooperative Extension in 1990 as Albany County Agricultural Program Leader.
In 1984 he was president of the NYS Association of Agricultural Agents and had served as a delegate to annual meetings of the National Assoc. of County Agricultural Agents. He was awarded the "Distinguished Service" Award from the NACAA in 1974 and has been recognized by the NYS Beef Cattlemen's Assoc. and the E.N.Y.S. Sheep and Wool Growers Coop for contributions to these groups. More recently, Joe was a member of the Cornell Club of Sarasota-Manatee and the Family Garden Club of Englewood.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, his daughter Patricia Jane Henry (Jack) of Englewood, Fla.; sons Edward Joseph (Silvia) and children Marissa Jane and Eric E.J. of Novi, Mich., and Andrew Herbert (Holly) and children Morgan and Carson Huth of Duanesburg. Joe was preceded in death by his first wife Mary Jane (AKA Jan) Hughes and sister Carol Westall.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring, at the New Scotland Presbyterian Church with a time to visit following the service.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the New Scotland Presbyterian Church, 2010 New Scotland Road, Slingerlands, NY 12159.
Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.