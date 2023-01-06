Joseph E. Huth of Colonie, N.Y., and Venice, Fla., died on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the age of 91.

He was the son of Joseph C. and Sigrid Werner Huth. He graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School, Yonkers, N.Y., then attended the College of Agriculture at Cornell University, where he received the BS Degree in Agriculture in 1953. After two years in the Army, Joe became an Assistant County Agricultural Agent in Albany County. From 1964-1965 he attended Michigan State University where he earned a MS Degree in Horticulture. He retired from Cornell Cooperative Extension in 1990 as Albany County Agricultural Program Leader.


