Joseph H Johnson, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in Sarasota, Fla. His loving wife, Gloria, was by his side. Joe was born on May 18, 1943 in Utica, N.Y., to Joseph and Mary (Smith) Johnson and was the oldest of their 5 children. He graduated from New Hartford High School in June of 1961 and attended the State University of New York at Oswego where he earned a B.A Degree in Chemistry.
He then joined GE where he spent four years as a product and development chemist before moving into Sales and Marketing and soon becoming the Laminated Products General Manager. After 15 years with GE, Joe continued in the electronics industry by becoming Vice President of Sales and Marketing for HADCO Printed Circuits in Derry, New Hampshire and, later, President and CEO of Laurier, Inc. in Londonderry, N.H.
In 2002, Joe sold Laurier to a European electronics company and retired. He enjoyed many years of international travel in his career and he and Gloria would continue to explore new destinations around the world.
Friends and family always enjoyed Joe's cooking. He often said that he missed being a chemist in the lab so mixing ingredients for recipes was fun for him. Dinner party guests gravitated to the kitchen to watch and get involved. He also won several baking awards for his peach blueberry pie using native New Hampshire peaches and Maine blueberries.
Fishing in the New England waters became a favorite adventure for Joe. He obtained a Captain's license for charter fishing and especially enjoyed hooking cod and chasing tuna in the Atlantic. The more relaxing boating excursions were always for family and many friends.
In 2005, Joe and Gloria moved to the Venetian Golf & River Club in Venice where Joe became an active volunteer in the community. He served on the Architectural Control Committee (ACC) for 11 years and served as the President of the Cipriani Association for 10 years. He also enjoyed golfing and playing poker with the guys.
Joe was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria, 4 children; Elizabeth Manolis (Evans), Palm City FL, Kathy Brillhart (Tim) Coshocton, Ohio, Tony Johnson (Yumiko) San Francisco, Calif., Ron King (Michelle),Bedford N.H., and 11 grandchildren; Nick Manolis (Courtney), Jesse Brillhart, Connor Manolis (Erika), Tony Brillhart, Kassidy Brillhart, Molly Manolis, Sophia King, Isabella King, Olivia King, Gwyneth Johnson, Erika Johnson, and three great-grandchildren; Baylee Brillhart, Calvin Manolis, Benjamin Manolis. Also survived by his brother Daniel Johnson (Terri), nephews Ryan Johnson (Erica), Kevin Johnson (Julie), and nieces Casey Palmer (Danny), Christine Reader (Tom), and Patricia Moore (John).
Joe was preceded in death by both of his parents, sisters Marylee Hiney and Carol Bell, brother Timothy Johnson, and beloved Aunt Marge.
Service will be on Monday, September 19th at 3pm at Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Road, Venice, FL with a reception following at Venetian River Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to:
National Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr. Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923
or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Sarasota Memorial Nursing and Rehabilitation, Rand Blvd, Sarasota for their excellent care and kindness.
