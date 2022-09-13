Joseph H. Johnson

Joseph H Johnson, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in Sarasota, Fla. His loving wife, Gloria, was by his side. Joe was born on May 18, 1943 in Utica, N.Y., to Joseph and Mary (Smith) Johnson and was the oldest of their 5 children. He graduated from New Hartford High School in June of 1961 and attended the State University of New York at Oswego where he earned a B.A Degree in Chemistry.

He then joined GE where he spent four years as a product and development chemist before moving into Sales and Marketing and soon becoming the Laminated Products General Manager. After 15 years with GE, Joe continued in the electronics industry by becoming Vice President of Sales and Marketing for HADCO Printed Circuits in Derry, New Hampshire and, later, President and CEO of Laurier, Inc. in Londonderry, N.H.


