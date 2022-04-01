Joseph J. Jorlett, of Venice, passed on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He was born October 12, 1944, the second son of the late Anthony and Blanche (Ratzer) Jorlett.
Joseph was raised in Elmwood Park, N.J., graduating from that school district in 1962. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Siena College, Loudonville, N.Y., in 1966, followed by a Master of Science degree in Education from the State University of NY at Oneonta in 1967. He became a resident of the Albany, N.Y., area, residing most of those years in Guilderland, N.Y. He became a teacher in the East Greenbush Central School District for 29 years, retiring in 1996. He then fulfilled his dream of living at the ocean by becoming a resident of Hillsboro Beach, Fla., spending summers at his home in Ocean County, N.J. In 2013, he became a year-round resident of Sea Colony on a barrier island off Palm Coast, Fla., moving to Venice, Fla., in 2017.
Joseph is survived by his brother, Robert (Sylvia) Jorlett of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Charlann Hurley and Peter (Tricia) Hurley of Shady Cove, Ore., several cousins and friends, and his longcoat Chihuahua, Patrick. He was preceded n death by his best friend, James N. Hurley, Jr., in 2016.
Private cremation followed by burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland, NY.
