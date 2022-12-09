Joseph R. Martin

Joseph R. "Bob" Martin, 80, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Sarasota. Fla. He was born on April 28, 1942, in Bridgeport, Conn., to Joseph and Ethel (Bundock) Martin.

Bob graduated from Stratford High School in 1960 with honors. He graduated from Southern Connecticut State University, majoring in Psychology and minoring in Sociology, and including graduate studies in Special Education. Bob began working for the State of Connecticut in the Department of Social Services until he and his wife Gail Williamson, moved to Florida in 1968. In Florida, Bob worked for the Department of Youth Services as a Youth Counselor Supervisor until his retirement in 1990.


