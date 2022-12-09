Joseph R. Martin

Joseph R. "Bob" Martin, 80, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Sarasota. Fla. He was born on April 28, 1942, in Bridgeport, Conn., to Joseph and Ethel (Bundock) Martin.
Bob graduated from Stratford High School in 1960 with honors. He graduated from Southern Connecticut State University, majoring in Psychology and minoring in Sociology, and including graduate studies in Special Education. Bob began working for the State of Connecticut in the Department of Social Services until he and his wife Gail Williamson, moved to Florida in 1968. In Florida, Bob worked for the Department of Youth Services as a Youth Counselor Supervisor until his retirement in 1990.
Bob was a charter board member of the Venice YMCA, a member of the Venice Kiwanis Club, a member of the Boys and Girls Committee and served as President of Big Brothers of Venice in 1972, and then as Executive Director. He was on the Board of Directors of the United Way for Sarasota County and worked with the Committee on Social Concerns at Grace United Methodist Church. He enjoyed playing the trumpet, singing, doing the daily crossword puzzle, and the Raybestos Brakettes!
He will be remembered as a loving husband, a very proud father, and grandfather. He was genuinely loved by everyone for his positivity and unique character.
Bob is predeceased by his wife Gail Martin, parents Joseph and Ethel Martin, and son-in-law Jason Flowers.
He is survived by his children Susan Dodd, David (Shari) Dodd, Bob (Erika) Martin, and Christie Flowers, grandchildren DJ Dodd, Justin Dodd, Zach Flowers, and Kaia Martin, sisters Joyce (Joe) Hagan and Joan (Charlie) Ashman, and many friends and family.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Venice Memorial Gardens, followed by a Celebration of Life open house for friends and family at Venice Gardens Community Center, 406 Shamrock Blvd, Venice, FL 34293, 4:30 - 7 p.m.
Bob was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1971, but he did not let that stop him in life and was still able to walk at the age of 79!
