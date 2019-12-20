Joseph S. Kimson passed on Dec. 15, 2019, peacefully, at the age of 96 in Mountainside, New Jersey.
Born in New York City, his family later moved to South Brunswick, New Jersey and Joseph attended elementary school in Monmouth Junction and graduated from Jamesburg High School.
Joseph served in the United States Army, in the Central Europe/Rhineland Campaign of World War II.
He was a charter member of the Lt. John Farnkopf American Legion Post 401 in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.
Upon graduation from Rutgers University, Joseph worked as an underwriter and then as an agent for Allstate Insurance Company until his retirement. Joseph was elected to and served on the South Brunswick Township Committee, and the South Brunswick Board of Education, and was active in many civic organizations within the Township.
Upon retirement, Joseph and his wife Catherine (now deceased) moved to Venice, Florida where they enjoyed spending time with dear family and friends, relished the beach, and its sea creatures, and enjoyed traveling across the United States in their mobile home.
Joseph is survived by a daughter, son and daughter- in- law, three grandchildren and a great grand child. Burial services will be private. Memorial tribute may be made in Joseph’s honor to the Lt. John Farnkopf American Legion Post 401, PO Box 82, Monmouth Junction New Jersey 08852.
