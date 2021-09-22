Joyce Harvie passed away at the age of 95 on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Sarasota, Florida.
She was born and raised in Rochester, New York. She married Allan Harvie in 1948 and they moved to Michigan, where Al attended Michigan State University.
After graduation, they moved to Freeland, Michigan, where they built a nice home for their three children, David, Mark and Carol. A new job for Al relocated them to Lansing, Michigan.
Joyce was active in Girl Scouting, her church, The Earl Nelson Singers and golf, and she taught ceramics for many years. She so enjoyed her children and supported them in their many activities.
Like many Michiganders, Joyce and Al begin spending their winters in Florida and eventually made the move there permanently to Lake Village in Nokomis, where Joyce took on the role of social/activities director for many years.
She also enjoyed the yearly visits from her granddaughter, Allyson, and following Allyson’s junior golf tournaments and her Buckeye golf career. Joyce and Al enjoyed their travels to Europe, China, Africa and the Caribbean.
Upon Al’s death in 2017, Joyce moved to an apartment at Jacaranda Trace in Venice, Florida, where she resided until May 2021.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Allan; son David; and daughter in-law Deborah.
The family would like to thank her many friends at Venice Presbyterian Church — Pastor Chris, Marika, Niki, her “brother” Skip and Connie — for all of their love and support for her. She did not start her day without her “angel” Danielle, who took such great care of her.
We, the family, would also like to thank all the staff at Jacaranda Trace, Cadbury Park, The Inn at Sarasota Bay Club and Tidewell Hospice for their care and love for Mom and us.
Services: A memorial service will be held Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. at Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto, Venice. Due to COVID and protection for everyone, we are asking everyone to wear a mask.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.