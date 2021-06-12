Joyce M. McDonald
Joyce M. McDonald, 83, of Venice, Florida, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
She was born Dec. 19, 1937, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Horace and Beatrice Massey.
On June 23, 1956, Joy married the love of her life, David “Ed” McDonald. In 1957-1958 they were stationed at St. Mark’s as lighthouse keepers in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Joy was an avid member of Zonta Club while they lived in Livonia, Michigan. They spent 40 years in business together, moving to Venice, in 1985.
Once settled in Florida, Joy joined the AACA Venice Car Club. Joy for almost 20 years owned and operated the Sea Pleasures and Treasures and Green Parrot gift shops here in Venice. She loved meeting her customers as they would come from all over on vacation and always provided a happy and fun environment.
Joy is survived by her beloved husband, David E. McDonald of Venice; and their three children, Kenneth McDonald of Walled Lake, Michigan, Nina McDonald of Venice and Daniel McDonald and his wife, Karen, of Nokomis, Florida.
She is also survived by her grandchild, Kandice Barrick and her husband, Brian, of Virginia, and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Trace Barrick.
Services: Visitation will be held at Farley Funeral Home, Venice, on Wednesday, June 16, from to 6 p.m. Joy will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery Thursday, June 17, at 10 a.m. Services under the care of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, Venice. Online condolences can be made at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation in Joy’s honor to Tidewell Hospice of Venice.
