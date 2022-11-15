Joyce Macaulay Coughlin

Joyce (Macaulay) Coughlin, age 82, formerly of Wellesley, Massachusetts and Venice, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Joyce was born in Braintree, Massachusetts on April 14, 1940 to Donald A. and Katherine (Duffy) Macaulay. She graduated from Wellesley High School in 1958 and the University of Bridgeport in 1962. Known to her family as Grammy Bird, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her generous spirit and loving nature will be greatly missed.


Load entries