Joyce (Macaulay) Coughlin, age 82, formerly of Wellesley, Massachusetts and Venice, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 31, 2022.
Joyce was born in Braintree, Massachusetts on April 14, 1940 to Donald A. and Katherine (Duffy) Macaulay. She graduated from Wellesley High School in 1958 and the University of Bridgeport in 1962. Known to her family as Grammy Bird, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her generous spirit and loving nature will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Coughlin) Powell of Haymarket, Virginia and son, Michael A. Coughlin and his wife, Barbara (Burnell) Coughlin of Natick, Massachusetts, and grandchildren Emily (Powell) Plavcan-Powell and her husband, Chris, Margaret Coughlin, Sarah Powell, Jackson Coughlin, and Matthew Powell. She is also survived by brothers-in-law Bill Coughlin of Sarasota, Florida, James Coughlin and his wife Kathleen of Lexington, Massachusetts and sister-in-law Jane Coughlin of Greenfield, Massachusetts, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Robert P. Coughlin, son David A. Coughlin, and brothers Donald A. Macaulay, Jr. and Stephen M. Macaulay.
Services will be private with an open house to follow on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 2:00 - 5:00 pm, at the home of her son.
Donations can be made in her name to the David A. Coughlin Scholarship fund at the Wellesley Scholarship Foundation.
