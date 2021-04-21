Judith Ann Lewis
July 2, 1943-March 7, 2021
Judith Lewis passed Sunday, March 7, 2021, quietly in her sleep after many years of health problems.
Judie was born July 2, 1943, in Boston, Massachusetts.
She enjoyed gardening and going to the beach, and her greatest joy was spending time with family. She will be greatly missed by her loving family.
Judie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Katherine Welch; sister Kathleen Bell; and Ellen and Dennis Monahan.
Survivors include her partner, John Parsons, Englewood, Florida; daughter Julie Hipe and Michael, Cumming, Georgia; son, Robert Lewis and Kimberly, Burnt Hills, New York; grandchildren Samantha Hipe, Las Cruces, New Mexico, Erik Hipe and Kathryn Hipe, Cumming, Georgia; her sister Joanne Hilfiger, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; and many relatives and friends.
Services: A celebration of Judie’s life is planned for June 11-12, with a wake from 3 to 7 p.m.
Funeral service is at 10 a.m. at Cartwright Funeral Home, Holbrook, Massachusetts, with burial at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton, Massachusetts.
